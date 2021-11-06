Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 9,601 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.74% of German American Bancorp worth $27,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 248.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $51.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 37.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

