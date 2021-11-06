Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Marten Transport worth $25,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 35.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Marten Transport by 557.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 32.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

