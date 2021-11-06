Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Valley National Bancorp worth $27,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VLY opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

