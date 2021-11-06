Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,865,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Nokia worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NOK opened at $5.77 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

