Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,579 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Fortis worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

