Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of The Children’s Place worth $24,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $99.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

