Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 184,925 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of ACI Worldwide worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

