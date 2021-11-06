Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 29,887 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,359 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $26,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $329.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average of $290.15. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.54 and a 1 year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

