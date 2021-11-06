Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 981,681 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.37% of Singular Genomics Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $17,305,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $33.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

