Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of Griffon worth $26,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Griffon by 37.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Griffon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 91,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.