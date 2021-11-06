Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Axcelis Technologies worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $9,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $167,332.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

