Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of NewMarket worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $337.83 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $432.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.