Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.15% of Oppenheimer worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oppenheimer by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $783,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 141.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 29.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $675.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.