Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.77 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 171,793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Acuity Brands worth $25,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 865.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $3,370,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 249.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $215.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.09 and a 12 month high of $215.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

