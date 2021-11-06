Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.99 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,561 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Koninklijke Philips worth $25,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

