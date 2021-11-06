Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.01 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $11.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.