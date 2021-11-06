Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.10 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,481 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $27,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

IONS opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.