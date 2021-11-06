Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $27.33 Million Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of International Game Technology worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of IGT opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

