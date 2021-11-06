Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Brookfield Renewable worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

