Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Bausch Health Companies worth $27,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 815,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,900,000 after buying an additional 49,535 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,795,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,241,000 after buying an additional 524,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

