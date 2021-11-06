Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 150,620 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Kontoor Brands worth $26,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

