Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 4,657 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of HealthEquity worth $25,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6,824.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

