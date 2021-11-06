Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Nomad Foods worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

