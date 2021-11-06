Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,346 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,346 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Ducommun worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCO. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Ducommun by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

NYSE:DCO opened at $53.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.