Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 203,911 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $25,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

