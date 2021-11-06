Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 23,280 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,280 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 103,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

