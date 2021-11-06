Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 31,606 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,606 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of NorthWestern worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

