Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,342 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,342 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lear worth $25,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lear from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $178.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

