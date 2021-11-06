Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 382,964 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,964 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Ingredion worth $25,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $98.64.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

