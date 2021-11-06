Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 58,416 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 73,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,212,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.