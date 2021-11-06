Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 59,189 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,189 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of Sierra Wireless worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.39 on Friday. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $610.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

