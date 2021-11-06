Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 806,335 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 806,335 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Nielsen worth $24,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Nielsen by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

