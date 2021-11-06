Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,522 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Alleghany worth $27,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $673.05 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $563.47 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $672.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

