Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of GFTU opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 716.50 ($9.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,333.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

