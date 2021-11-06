Grainger (LON:GRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.82

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.82 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 324 ($4.23). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 315 ($4.12), with a volume of 1,224,587 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 313.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.82.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 278 shares of company stock valued at $89,384.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

