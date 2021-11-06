Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.54% of Grand Canyon Education worth $103,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

