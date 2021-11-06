Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.42% of Green Plains worth $103,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,580,000 after buying an additional 95,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Plains by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,077,000 after buying an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 205,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $42.06 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.