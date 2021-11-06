GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Trading Down 1.9%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 267,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 873,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.83.

About GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

