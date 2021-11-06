Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) will post sales of $117.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.08 million and the highest is $118.57 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year sales of $410.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.19 million to $430.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $371.85 million, with estimates ranging from $347.93 million to $395.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $259.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.00. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

