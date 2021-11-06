Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.73% of Group 1 Automotive worth $104,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.73 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.40.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

