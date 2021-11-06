Growth DeFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $332,594.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $31.51 million and approximately $332,594.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for about $72.61 or 0.00116764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00250543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00100458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012020 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,947 coins and its circulating supply is 433,930 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

