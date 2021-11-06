Head-To-Head Review: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A N/A -62.01% Invitae -149.68% -26.29% -14.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Invitae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 173.39 -$110.71 million ($11.49) -1.65 Invitae $279.60 million 20.46 -$602.17 million ($2.78) -9.47

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae. Invitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Invitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Invitae 0 3 5 0 2.63

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.62%. Invitae has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Invitae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Invitae on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

