Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,165 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Health Catalyst worth $23,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 80,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.74 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,567. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.