HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $276.66 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $276.66 million and $14,004.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

