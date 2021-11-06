Helmet.insure Hits One Day Volume of $308,307.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $308,307.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00083933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00081739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00099676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.05 or 1.00664902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.00 or 0.07287499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022205 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,741,287 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

