Helpico Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $3,149.21 and approximately $16.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00083040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00079370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,407.22 or 0.07245579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,672.32 or 0.99746871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022435 BTC.

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

