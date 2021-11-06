Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 3,007,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

