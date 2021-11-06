Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,629.90

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,629.90 ($21.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,847.88 ($24.14). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 46,138 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on HILS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,808.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,629.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.62%.

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

