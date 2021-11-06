Hiveterminal Token Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last Week (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $41,718.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

