Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 22,447 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

